New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is pleased to unveil the schedule for the club's 2025 Preseason, presented by TLC Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. United will play five preseason matches - three in Tucson, Arizona, and two at the New Mexico United Training Center in Albuquerque. Opponents this preseason will include USL Championship foes Louisville City FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and El Paso Locomotive FC, as well as collegiate powers Grand Canyon University and Denver University.

Fans can attend the home preseason matches on February 22nd vs Denver University and on March 1st against El Paso Locomotive FC. Tickets are available NOW, and can be purchased below.

Feb 22 vs University of Denver: https://seatgeek.com/new-mexico-united-tickets/united-soccer-league/2025-02-22-1-pm/17351233

March 1 vs El Paso Locomotive FC: https://seatgeek.com/new-mexico-united-tickets/united-soccer-league/2025-03-01-3-30-am/17351234

