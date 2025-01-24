New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is pleased to unveil the schedule for the club's 2025 Preseason, presented by TLC Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. United will play five preseason matches - three in Tucson, Arizona, and two at the New Mexico United Training Center in Albuquerque. Opponents this preseason will include USL Championship foes Louisville City FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and El Paso Locomotive FC, as well as collegiate powers Grand Canyon University and Denver University.
Fans can attend the home preseason matches on February 22nd vs Denver University and on March 1st against El Paso Locomotive FC. Tickets are available NOW, and can be purchased below.
Feb 22 vs University of Denver: https://seatgeek.com/new-mexico-united-tickets/united-soccer-league/2025-02-22-1-pm/17351233
March 1 vs El Paso Locomotive FC: https://seatgeek.com/new-mexico-united-tickets/united-soccer-league/2025-03-01-3-30-am/17351234
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 24, 2025
- FC Tulsa Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Signs Swedish Forward Adam Larsson - Monterey Bay FC
- North Carolina FC Signs Defender Triston Hodge - North Carolina FC
- New Mexico United to Participate in 2025 Desert Friendlies During 2025 Preseason - New Mexico United
- New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Preseason Schedule - New Mexico United
- LouCity Signs Former Memphis Standout Duncan to Bolster Midfield - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Ihsan Sacko - Phoenix Rising FC
- Phoenix Rising to Enter 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Third Round - Phoenix Rising FC
- Castellanos Rejoins Rowdies for 2025 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Start 2025 with the Hounds 'Did You Know?' - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United to Participate in 2025 Desert Friendlies During 2025 Preseason
- New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Champs: University of New Mexico Wins National Collegiate Sports Partnerships Sales Championship, Team Coached by New Mexico United
- New Mexico United Announces the Return of Chris Gloster
- New Mexico United Announces Season-Long Loan Addition of Tomas Pondeca