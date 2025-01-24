New Mexico United to Participate in 2025 Desert Friendlies During 2025 Preseason
January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is pleased to announce that the club will be staying and playing Tucson this preseason. The Black & Yellow are excited to participate in the 2025 Desert Friendlies in Tucson, AZ as part of their 2025 preseason, partnering with Visit Tucson to provide an excellent experience for players, coaches and staff.
While in Tucson, United will take on Eastern Conference perennial power Louisville City FC, reigning USL Championship title winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and collegiate opponent Grand Canyon University. One United training session (date to be determined) will be open to the public, while the team competes in Tucson.
