LouCity Signs Former Memphis Standout Duncan to Bolster Midfield

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC has newly added to its ranks with the signing of midfielder Zach Duncan.

Duncan, a 24-year-old Australian, moves to Louisville after spending the 2024 season with the now-defunct Memphis 901 FC. He made 33 appearances, tallying one goal and one assist from his deep-lying midfield position for the third-place team in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

Duncan's new deal is pending league and federation approval.

"Zach was one of the first central midfield targets we identified in 2024 as a player that we felt would be a great fit for how we want to play," said coach Danny Cruz. "After our interviews, it was clear to me that he would be an excellent fit both on the field and in the locker room. We spent a lot of time discussing culture and expectation that comes with playing for this club, and I know that he is looking forward to being a part of it.

"Zach brings us another strong physical presence in the middle of the field and has a great ability to read the game with the ball. He is relentless in his pressure and understands the physical demands that need to be met here at Louisville City. I am looking forward to getting him integrated to the group as we push toward the 2025 season."

A product of Australian club Brisbane Roar's youth system, Duncan brings youth international experience to LouCity. He made seven appearances for Australia's Under-23 national team, helping the squad win the 2019 Dazu Cup in China.

Duncan signed with Memphis after four years with Danish club AGF Aarhus, where he joined in 2019 and made 24 league appearances over his first three years there before injuries limited his playing time in 2023. He also spent the 2022-23 season on loan with Australia's Perth Glory, scoring once in 24 games.

In Memphis, Duncan led 901 with 51 tackles won while ranking second on the team with 47 interceptions.

"I'm excited to join Louisville City and can't wait to start working with my new teammates and all the staff," Duncan said. "I'm ready to give my all to the club and the fans as we work toward achieving great things together. Let's bring the championship to where it belongs!"

Duncan's signing marks LouCity's third incoming player along with defender Josh Jones and fellow midfielder Kevon Lambert. The trio adds to a large returning group from City's Players' Shield-winning 2024 season.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Brian Ownby, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Zach Duncan, Kevon Lambert, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Josh Jones, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

