North Carolina FC Signs Defender Triston Hodge

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has signed defender Triston Hodge to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to join North Carolina FC. There are some great players on this roster and I am looking forward to testing myself against them and competing alongside them this season," said Hodge.

Hodge brings seven years of USL Championship experience to North Carolina FC, spending the last two seasons with Hartford Athletic. Prior to Hartford, Hodge played two seasons with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and spent three seasons on loan with Memphis 901 FC and Toronto FC II from Trinidad and Tobago's W. Connection Football Club. Across his seven seasons, Hodge has made 113 appearances, playing 8,512 minutes in the USL Championship regular season.

"Adding another experienced defender like Hodge, who has proven himself in this league and internationally, is an important step in continuing to build toward the 2025 season. We believe his skillset and versatility have a lot to offer our defense and roster as a whole," NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford said.

Across his two seasons in Hartford, Hodge made 48 appearances, winning 50 tackles and 68 aerial duels. Hodge posted a career-best 26 chances created in the 2024 USL Championship regular season and picked up two assists.

On the international stage, Hodge has 30 caps for the Trinidad and Tobago national team.

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now.

