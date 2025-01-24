Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Ihsan Sacko

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising has signed forward Ihsan Sacko, pending league and federation approval, as well as the receipt of his P-1 Visa. Sacko, who trained at RC Strasbourg Alsace, previously played for OGC Nice and has made over 70 appearances in France's top two leagues during his career.

"Ihsan brings the pedigree of a player with European experience, someone who understands the demands of competing in high-level environments," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He's a player with grit, entering his prime, and is a technically gifted striker who knows how to link up with teammates effectively and can finish his chances. A great professional and a humble individual, he will be an important piece of our front line and I'm looking forward to working with him."

The 27-year-old began his professional journey with RC Strasbourg Alsace, earning a spot on the first team from its academy in 2016. He played a key role in helping the club achieve promotion from France's Ligue 2 to its top division, Ligue 1, just one year after they had climbed out of the third division. During that campaign, Sacko contributed three goals in 17 appearances.

His impressive performances in the 2017-18 season led to a transfer to one of France's biggest clubs, OGC Nice. At Nice, he showcased his versatility by playing both as a winger and in a central attacking role, making 24 appearances and adding two assists to his record.

Over the past three seasons, Sacko has split his time between the Championnat National in France with US Avranches and the Swiss Challenge League with FC Thun. While with US Avranches, Sacko primarily played as a center forward and right winger, recording 11 goals and five assists. At FC Thun, he contributed nine goals and seven assists playing as a central forward. Across 215 professional appearances, he has scored 39 goals and provided 15 assists.

"When Phoenix approached me, I didn't hesitate. I had opportunities in Europe, but this project felt right-it's where I wanted to be," said Sacko. "My conversations with the coach were genuine and seamless, and I immediately knew this was the right challenge for me. My goal this season is clear: to win trophies and make history with this team. I'm here because I love challenges, and I'm ready to make an impact."

Ihsan Sacko: By the Numbers

Seven goals and nine assists for FC Thun in 2024-2025

34 appearances for Avranches in 2022-2023, scoring 11 goals and providing 7 assists

24 appearances for OGC Nice

73 total matches in the top two divisions of the French league

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Ihsan Sacko

Name: Ihsan Sacko

Position: Forward

DOB: July 19, 1997 (27)

Born: Alfortville, France

Former Club: FC Thun

Height: 6'0 ¬Â³

Weight: 174 lbs

