FC Tulsa Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced its 2025 preseason schedule today. The club will play five matches, comprised of four matches at Titan Sports and Performance Center (101 E 81st St. S) and a contest against MLS side FC Dallas at the Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas.

The club opens its preseason at Titan Sports and Performance Center on Jan. 31 at 3:30 p.m. CT versus Oklahoma Wesleyan University, the alma mater of offseason addition Stefan Lukic. FC Tulsa will then head south for a closed-door match against FC Dallas on Feb. 12 before returning home for a pair of preseason matchups on Feb. 22. The team will face the University of Tulsa at 11 a.m. and Missouri State University at 12:45 p.m., with both games exclusively open to season-ticket members.

FC Tulsa concludes its preseason slate on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. against USL League One side Union Omaha.

2025 FC Tulsa Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (CT)

Jan. 31 Oklahoma Wesleyan University Tulsa, Okla. 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 FC Dallas Frisco, Texas 11 a.m.

Feb. 22 University of Tulsa Tulsa, Okla. 11 a.m.

Feb. 22 Missouri State University Tulsa, Okla. 12:45 p.m.

Feb. 27 Union Omaha Tulsa, Okla. 2 p.m.

