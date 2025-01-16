San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Almir Soto

January 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Almir Soto, pending league and federation approval and work authorization. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Almir is an aggressive, ball-winning midfielder who is quick in transition and technical in his distribution," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "We are excited to welcome him to San Antonio."

The 30-year-old midfielder joins SAFC after 10 professional seasons playing in South America and Europe. Soto began his career in 2015 at Independiente Santa Fe, one of the most successful clubs in Colombia's top flight. There, he played 52 matches in four seasons, helping the squad to the 2015 Copa Sudamericana and two Colombian SuperLiga championships. He also spent time with other Colombian sides Fortaleza CEIF (2016) and Patriotas Boyacá (2019-20), as well as Argentinian side Nueva Chicago (2018-19).

The Barranquilla, Colombia, native returned to the Categoría Primera A in 2021 with Asociación Deportivo Pasto, where he saw action in 20 matches. Soto then made the move to the ebbuġ Rangers, making 23 appearances in the Malta's Premier League in the 2022-23 season before joining Venezuelan first-division side Deportivo La Guaira. He logged 1,700 minutes as the team secured its third Copa Venezuela trophy in 2024.

San Antonio FC is currently preparing for training camp prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

