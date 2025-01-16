LouCity Signs Former UofL Captain Jones to First Pro Contract

January 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC bolstered its defensive line with the signing of former University of Louisville standout center back Josh Jones, the club announced Thursday.

Jones joins LouCity after four years at UofL, where he was twice named to the All-ACC Third Team and helped the Cardinals reach three NCAA Tournaments.

Jones' contract is pending league and federation approval.

"We are happy to keep Josh in Louisville after a very good college career here," said coach Danny Cruz. "John Michael (Hayden) and his staff at UofL know what a professional environment is all about, and they do a great job of preparing players for what the next level looks like.

"Going into the 2025 season, we wanted to bring more size and strength to the back line, and Josh certainly gives us that. He is a player that we have been following for multiple years now, and we believe that in him we have added another important piece to the roster. I am looking forward to having him with the group and pushing him in his development to be the best version of himself."

Jones is making the move from campus to Butchertown after a stellar collegiate career. In four years at UofL, he appeared in 69 games, starting 65. At 6-foot-5, the Pennsylvania native was a major threat on set pieces and played forward late in games when the Cardinals needed a goal. He scored 11 collegiate goals and added five assists over his career, including four game-winners.

After his junior season, Jones was selected 47th overall by Real Salt Lake in the MLS SuperDraft but returned to UofL for his senior year to captain the Cardinals. He reunites at LouCity with former UofL teammate Ryan Troutman, a goalkeeper for the boys in purple.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join such an historic club," Jones said. "The city of Louisville quickly became home over the past four years, and I can't think of a better place to start my professional career. I'm looking forward to meeting all the fans and helping deliver a championship to Louisville."

Growing up near Philadelphia, Jones is familiar with the United Soccer League, having spent the summer with the Ocean City Nor'Easters, where he was voted USL League Two Defender of the Year. As a high school junior, he was included in the 32-player roster for the 2019 Generation Adidas Invitational at Real Madrid. Jones was also a stellar basketball player in high school, earning all-state honors as a senior at North Penn High in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

This signing - LouCity's first incoming addition for the 2025 season - marks the 22nd player officially on the club's roster. More contract news is expected in the coming weeks as City gears up for a new campaign kicking off in March.

Season, group and premium tickets are available now at LouCity.com. Fans can also call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to reach a ticket representative.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Brian Ownby, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Josh Jones, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 16, 2025

LouCity Signs Former UofL Captain Jones to First Pro Contract - Louisville City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.