Miami FC Concludes Successful Tryouts Weekend

January 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club held another successful tryout last weekend as over 250 players from five different countries descended onto Kendall Soccer Park in Miami, FL.

Kendall Soccer Park was buzzing as usual with youth and adult competitions happening throughout the day. Adjacent to those fields, Miami FC was beginning preparation for a 2025 season where the club was looking to shake off the difficult 2024 season and start fresh with a completely revamped roster and talent pool.

Miami defender Daltyn Knutson, who just recently signed his option to return with the team in 2025, recently spoke on that desire to move the team forward in the new season. "We've felt the frustration, and we've turned it into fuel. This season is all about proving who we are - coming out stronger, hungrier and more united."

That preparation began early Saturday morning and lasted through the afternoon. Present were Miami FC lead scouts from Miami, Argentina and Brazil as well as staff from Miami FC's Academy.

By the end of the day, 28 players from the 250 were selected to participate in a second trial on Sunday. After thorough review and scouting of those players, two players were selected to participate in preseason as the club prepares for training camp later this month.

The club will continue to monitor these two players and more information on their journey will be posted by Miami FC in the coming weeks.

Miami FC will also be preparing to announce many exciting new additions to the revamped roster as well as officially introducing the new 2025 Technical Staff.

2025 Season Memberships are on sale now! Visit www.miamifc.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI! 

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.