Columbus Crew, Pitt Highlight Hounds' Preseason Slate

January 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds will gear up for their 2025 USL Championship campaign with a loaded six-match preseason schedule that pits them against opposition from MLS, the NCAA and both conferences of the USL Championship.

The team's preseason camp begins Monday, Jan. 27, and the Hounds will conclude the week with a Saturday, Feb. 1 road trip to face the Columbus Crew at the MLS side's OhioHealth Performance Center at Historic Crew Stadium. The 11:30 a.m. match will be closed to the public.

It will be the third time the Hounds and Crew have met in the preseason with Bob Lilley leading the Hounds. The two last met in the exhibition season prior to the 2023 season, a season which ended with the Hounds winning the USL Championship Players' Shield and the Crew winning the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Next after the Crew will be a road trip to face Indy Eleven at Grand Park at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, before the Hounds play three straight preseason matches in Pittsburgh.

The Hounds begin their home slate by hosting Columbus Crew 2, the Crew's reserve team, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Highmark Stadium. A short cross-town road trip will follow to face the University of Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Oakland, before the Hounds host Championship foe Loudoun United FC at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Highmark Stadium.

Wrapping up the preseason is a visit to Championship newcomers Lexington SC at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. That match at Lexington SC Stadium will be - barring a cup or playoff meeting - the Hounds' only meeting this year with the Kentucky club that will play its first Championship season in the Western Conference.

Hounds home preseason matches are open to the public and free of charge, and limited amenities will be available at Highmark Stadium. Preseason dates and times are subject to change, and home matches could be moved to AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis in the event of wintry weather.

Any preseason schedule updates will be posted on riverhounds.com and on the team's social media, @RiverhoundsSC on all platforms.

Riverhounds SC 2025 Preseason Schedule

Feb. 1 at Columbus Crew, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 12 at Indy Eleven, 12 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. Columbus Crew 2, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at University of Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Loudoun United, 2 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Lexington SC, 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.