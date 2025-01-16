MBFC Acquires English Midfielder Wesley Fonguck on Loan

January 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has added English midfielder Wesley Fonguck via a season-long loan from English National League side Ebbsfleet United F.C. ahead of the 2025 campaign, pending league and federation approval.

"Wesley's skillset caught our eye straight away," said Monterey Bay FC Technical Director Simon Dawkins. "We've gone for him to bring a little bit more experience as he's played over 200 games in England. He's a good holding midfielder who can get forward as well. Wesley is composed on the ball, good in tight situations, and can control the tempo of the game. He is going to be fantastic in our build-out play and in what we want to do. He can get around the pitch quite a lot as well."

"He is going to be a leader on the team and will share his experience with the younger guys. Our fans are going to really appreciate the level of talent that he has. He's going to give everything for us, 100% effort. Wesley is going to be a fan favorite."

A seasoned and dynamic midfielder, Fonguck, 27, began his journey in Crystal Palace's youth system, which led to a brief stint with Croydon before being scouted by Barnet and joining their academy in 2014. He made his senior debut for the Bees at just 17 years old that season against the Concord Rangers. Following loan spells with Hendon and Hampton & Richmond, Fonguck earned a spot in Barnet's first team, competing in English League Two. During his time at The Hive, he amassed over 150 appearances, netted 15 goals, and was recognized at the international level with a call up to England C in 2019.

In the summer of 2022, Fonguck made the move to Southend United where he featured in 73 matches and contributed five goals. In July 2024, the South Londoner joined Ebbsfleet United F.C. and featured 16 times. His first goal for the Fleet came on October 22 in a match against Forest Green Rovers. Now, Fonguck is set for a new challenge with his first stint stateside.

"I'm very excited to be joining Monterey Bay FC on loan this season," said Fonguck. "I'm ready for the new challenge and looking forward to adapting to a new league. I believe the way the manager wants to play really suits my strengths. We want to be a ball dominant side and I'm a technical player who likes to get on the ball constantly to dictate play and help build attacks. I'm excited to meet my teammates, the staff, our fans, and am looking forward to experiencing a new lifestyle."

NAME: Wes Fonguck

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 6'1

DATE OF BIRTH: July 16, 1997

HOMETOWN: Lambeth, England

NATIONALITY: England

PREVIOUS CLUB: Ebbsfleet United F.C.

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay FC has acquired Wes Fonguck on a season-long loan from Ebbsfleet United F.C. on January 16, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 16 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Mayele Malango, Anton Søjberg

