Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club to Host Women in Sports Business in Partnership with Northeastern University

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC, in partnership with Northeastern University's Oakland Campus, proudly announce the Women in Sports Business Conference to be held on Feb 28, 2025. "Rooted and Rising: Women Leading in Sports Business" conference, is a celebration of the leadership, innovation, and influence of women shaping the sports business landscape. The partnership embodies our shared dedication to fostering inclusion, collaboration, and experiential learning by bringing together professionals, students, and changemakers from across the industry.

This event will feature powerhouse women from all aspects of professional sports, not only from Oakland Roots and Soul but also including executives from the Golden State Warriors, Golden State Valkyries, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks, and the Sacramento Kings.

"The Bay Area is a global epicenter for sports, and we are gathering many of the top women leaders of sports business in one space to share their immense wisdom and experience," said Oakland Roots and Soul Director of Community Engagement, Nelda Kerr. "We want to connect women who have carved out successful careers with students and professionals who are new to sports or interested in breaking into the industry, and strengthen the community as a whole."

"We are excited to bring together some of the most inspiring women leaders in the Bay Area sports community for this incredible event," said Magda Cooney, Director of the Center for Transformative Action at Northeastern University. "Our goal is to highlight the transformative impact these women are making both locally and globally, while creating meaningful opportunities for students and early-career professionals to connect, learn, and chart their own paths in the sports industry."

The event will be held in the Lisser Hall and Graduate School of Business (GSB) at Northeastern University's Oakland Campus. A welcome and opening remarks will be shared by Oakland Roots and Soul President Lindsay Barenz.

ORGANIZING COMMITTEE:

Nelda Kerr - Director of Community Engagement - Oakland Roots & Soul SC

Andrea Lepore - VP Brand Partnerships - Oakland Roots & Soul SC

Nikki Lowy - Director of Community & City Outreach - Northeastern University

Magda Cooney - Director Center for Transformative Action - Northeastern University

MODERATORS INCLUDE:

Angelina Narvaez - Radio Host Wild 94.9 and Official Stadium Voice Oakland Soul

Kate Karniouchina - Director D'Amore-McKim School of Business

Lara Potter - Chief Revenue Officer - Oakland Roots & Soul SC

PANELISTS INCLUDE:

Jessica Smith - President - GS Valkyries

Rachel Heit - Chief Marketing Officer - SF Giants

Hannah Gordon - Freelance Advisor - Formerly Chief Legal Officer - SF 49ers

D'Lonra Ellis - Vice President - Athletics

Neda Tabatabaie - Senior VP Business Analytics & Tech - SJ Sharks

Maritza Davis - VP of Experiences and Social Responsibility - Sacramento Kings

Ay'Anna Moody - Senior Director, Social Impact - Warriors Foundation

Gabby Turner - VP Marketing and Partnerships - Bay Area Host Committee

Zena Keita - On-Air Talent - NBC Sports Bay Area

Marissa Ingemi - Sports Reporter - SF Chronicle

Kristin Rogers - Director of Brand, Retail, Media and Ad - Plug and Play

Akilah Cadet - Founder/CEO Change Cadet and Community Investment Round Lead for Oakland Roots & Soul SC

Pam Baker - Founder - Women's Coaching Alliance

Joanne da Luz - Co-Founder/Board Member My Yute Soccer

Jill Schweitzer - Head of Product - PFF FC

MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Lunch and Networking sponsored by Women in Sports & Events (WISE). Participants will receive a Buy One Get One Free ticket to one of Oakland Roots' first three games of the 2025 season at the historic Oakland Coliseum, starting with opening night, Saturday, March 22. To learn more or register click the link below to attend please contact Info@rootssc.com.

