Legion FC Acquires Tiago Suarez Tiago Suarez from New England Revolution

January 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A young and exciting player is entering the fold for Birmingham Legion FC, with the club announcing on Thursday that it has picked up Tiago Suarez for the 2025 season. The talented defender arrives in The Magic City on loan from Major League Soccer-side New England Revolution, pending league and federation approval.

"Tiago is a young player that we are excited to get into the team," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "He is a strong, athletic center back with a lot of potential to bring a big impact on the field for us."

Legion FC marks a second club in the USL Championship for Suarez, 19, who began his professional career in 2022 with Sacramento Republic FC, where he made six appearances before signing a homegrown contract with New England. The 2023 season saw Suarez play in 28 matches as both a center back and right back for the Revolution II in MLS Next Pro.

His contract with New England was promoted to first-team status the following offseason, but Suarez remained with the Revolution II in 2024, where he played in 22 matches, exclusively as a center back. The Rocklin, California-native notched his first professional goal in a match against Crown Legacy FC on June 23.

Suarez is the second player that Birmingham has acquired via loan this offseason, with the club also bringing in forward Ronaldo Damus from GIF Sundsvall of Sweden.

February 1 at Protective Stadium will be the first chance for fans to catch Suarez in Birmingham with Legion FC set to welcome Atlanta United FC. Single game tickets for the MLS in BHM match are available now as are 2025 season tickets.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has reached an agreement with the New England Revolution to acquire defender Tiago Suarez on a loan for the 2025 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Santiago "Tiago" Suarez

Position: Defender

Height: 6'5

Weight: 179

DOB: 4/23/2005 (19)

Hometown: Rocklin, CA

Nationality: USA

