Rhode Island FC Welcomes Midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi to the Ocean State

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 23-year-old Kobe, Japan native becomes the third new signing for the 2025 season and 27th all-time acquisition for RIFC.

"Taimu adds real quality in possession and we are excited to integrate him into our team," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He joins us after a very successful college career, bringing leadership and a winning mentality."

Okiyoshi signs his first professional contract with RIFC following an outstanding career at Marshall University, where he started 62 of his 63 total games in three seasons and captained the Herd to the national championship in 2024. The two-year captain logged 5,408 minutes at Marshall, scoring three goals and assisting eight.

The midfielder was the only player to start every game for Marshall in 2024 in the lead up to its second national championship appearance in program history, going the full 90 minutes in all but four games and tallying a team-second-best four assists in 2,112 minutes. The 23-year-old earned a number of accolades for his contributions during his final collegiate season. He was named TopDrawerSoccer's national best XI following the historic campaign, received United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American honors, and was selected to the Sun Belt All-Conference First Team. After playing every minute of the 2024 NCAA tournament for the Thundering Herd, Okiyoshi was named to the College Cup All-Tournament team. Okiyoshi was also named a Mac Herman Trophy Semifinalist.

Prior to his time at Marshall, Okiyoshi's college career began at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he started 38 games and tallied 13 goals and 12 assists in two seasons. During the 2020-21 season, Okiyoshi netted a career-high seven goals en route to Salt Lake's first-ever NJCAA National Championship. The following year, four of the midfielder's six goals were game-winners, helping lead the Bruins to a near-perfect 19-1 record.

Name: Taimu Okiyoshi

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 155

Birthday: Sept. 5, 2001

Hometown: Kobe, Japan

Previous teams: Marshall University (NCAA), Salt Lake Community College (NJCAA)

Pronunciation: Tie-Moo Oh-Key-Oh-She

RIFC now has 20 players under contract for the 2025 season, the second under Smith's leadership.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jackson Lee, Koke Vegas

DEFENDERS (5): Hugo Bacharach, Frank Nodarse, Grant Stoneman, Stephen Turnbull, Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (10): Isaac Angking, Joe Brito, Zachary Herivaux, Clay Holstad, Jojea Kwizera, Taimu Okiyoshi, Maxi Rodriguez, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Kevin Vang, Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): Albert Dikwa, Noah Fuson, JJ Williams

