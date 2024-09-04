San Antonio FC Signs Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed goalkeeper Richard Sanchez for the remainder of the 2024 season, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

We're fortunate to bring Richard to the club, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. His experience and strong communication skills will be crucial for the remainder of the season.

Sanchez brings 13 seasons of professional experience between the posts, spending last season with Hartford Athletic before joining Memphis 901 FC in September. A native of Mission Hills, California, he began his career in 2011 with FC Dallas, signing the club's sixth-ever Homegrown Player contract. He spent 2014-17 with Liga MX side Tigres UANL before signing with the Chicago Fire in MLS. With the Fire, Sanchez had a breakout season in 2018, putting up 81 saves and 3 clean sheets in 24 starts. The 30-year-old keeper has also spent time with Sporting Kansas City (2020) and LA Galaxy (2022), playing with the clubs' first and second teams.

At the international level, Sanchez has competed for Mexico at the U17, U20 and U21 levels. He won the 2011 U17 FIFA World Cup as the starting goalkeeper and helped the U20 team reach the Round of 16 at the 2013 tournament.

San Antonio FC travels to take on Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, September 7. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

