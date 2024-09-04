FC Tulsa Slated for National Spotlight, Face Defending League Champions on ESPN2

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - Professional soccer in Tulsa is hitting the national stage this week as FC Tulsa travels to face Phoenix Rising FC on ESPN2 on Friday, September 6, at 10 p.m. CT.

Head coach Mario Sanchez and the club enter the national spotlight facing a pivotal contest in its playoff push. With 10 remaining matches on its schedule, FC Tulsa (7-8-9) and Phoenix Rising FC (7-8-9) slot seventh and eighth, respectively, in the Western Conference - carrying the final pair of playoff spots with 30 points each.

"It's great for the club and great for soccer in this region," Sanchez said. "It's also great for the USL Championship and the guys. We're truly motivated to put on a good performance, which we have to do. I'm definitely looking forward to it. Phoenix is on a good run. They've made some changes, and it's a massive game.

"You can't say enough of how big the match is for the playoffs."

After FC Tulsa's 100-day home undefeated streak came to a close, falling 4-1 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, in Week 26, team captain Bradley Bourgeois and the club will look to add three points in Phoenix.

"I feel like we're headed in the right direction," Bourgeois said. "It should be a good one. It's easy to get up to, and it's a great opportunity for us to bounce back."

For Phoenix Rising FC, they return home after ending a 500-minute scoring drought - taking a 1-0 win at Loudoun United FC. The 2023 league champions carry a seven-match undefeated streak at home, last falling on April 20 in a 1-3 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Coverage for the contest will air on ESPN2, while fans can also follow along on social media @FCTulsa.

UPCOMING MATCH DAY:

Date: Friday, September 6 | Time: 10 p.m. (CT)

Location: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium - Phoenix, Ariz.

TV: ESPN2

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.