Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC midfielder Jojea Kwizera has been called up to the Rwandan Football Federation Men's National Team for a pair of group stage qualifying matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. After being drawn into Group D with Benin, Libya and Nigeria on July 4, Rwanda will face Libya and Nigeria in the first qualifying round of the tournament. The 24-year-old midfielder is the first Rhode Island FC player to receive two international call-ups this season.

The continental qualification tournament kicks off with the first two of six matches for each nation held from Sept. 2-10. Rwanda begins its quest for a final spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sept. 4 (12 p.m. ET) against Libya at Tripoli International Stadium. Six days later, The Wasps return home to host Nigeria on Sept. 10 (9 a.m. ET) at Amahoro National Stadium. With 44 countries competing in the qualifying round, only the top two finishers from each group will secure a spot in the final tournament, set to take place from Dec. 21, 2025 - Jan. 18, 2026 in Morocco.

"It is always an honor to be called up to the national team," said Kwizera. "Every opportunity to play for Rwanda is special. I know I am representing not just my country, but also Rhode Island FC. We have two tough matches against Libya and Nigeria and I am looking forward to helping us qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations."

After the conclusion of the September international window, Rwanda will wait 27 days for the second set of AFCON qualifying matches, when it will face Benin on the road on Oct. 7 before hosting The Cheetahs at home eight days later. The third and final window of AFCON qualifying will run from Nov. 11-19 when The Wasps will host Libya on Nov. 11 and finally travel to Nigeria on Nov. 19.

After all six qualifying matches are completed, Kwizera and his squad will need a top-two finish in Group D to advance to the final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Kwizera signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 4, and has since become a mainstay in Khano Smith's squad, totaling two goals and three assists in 21 appearances. The midfielder earned back-to-back selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week in July after impressive showings against Louisville City FC and El Paso Locomotive FC. Before moving to the Ocean State, Kwizera spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Major League Soccer side CF Montréal, playing 407 minutes across 12 regular season appearances as well as a playoff match following the 2022 regular season. Prior to his time in Montréal, Kwizera spent time playing at the collegiate level with both Utah State University Eastern and Utah Valley University.

Next up for Rhode Island FC, the club will travel to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. for its first of two consecutive road matches. Fans can watch the match live on NESN and ESPN+ or join in cheering on the team at the Official RIFC Watch Party at Wes' Rib House in Providence. Following the road series, RIFC returns home to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome Western Conference foe FC Tulsa. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.