Phoenix Rising Hosts FC Tulsa on Dollar Beer Night

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC (7-9-8) hosts FC Tulsa (7-9-8) this Friday night on Dollar Beer Night at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The match will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Phoenix ended a 500-minute goal-scoring drought last Saturday while maintaining its strong defensive form, holding its opponent scoreless for the fifth time in six matches. The lone goal came from newly signed winger Jearl Margaritha, assisted by Jose Hernandez, who lifted a pass to Margaritha. With his defender isolated, Margaritha cut inside and struck the ball forcefully, deflecting off a Loudoun United defender and into the net.

"It has been a boost of confidence for us, to get the goal that we were looking for and to get the win on the road against a very good opponent," said Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "Now we are focusing on carrying it to Friday... It's important for us to beat Tulsa and get those three points at home."

Margaritha will miss this weekend's match as he represents Curacao in CONCACAF Nations League play, along with teammate Darius Johnson, who will be representing Grenada in the same competition.

"Of course, Jearl had a good impact with the goal the other game, and DJ has been good, but they just came into the team - we still have everybody else ready and it's going to be an opportunity for the players that want to prove they have the quality to compete," said Gomez.

It's a short week for FC Tulsa, which hosted and lost 4-1 to Colorado Springs on Sunday. In that difficult late-afternoon match, Tulsa conceded three first-half goals and a fourth in the second half before scoring a stoppage-time consolation goal. This loss marked Tulsa's first home defeat since May 24, ending a 100-day unbeaten streak at home.

"Tulsa is a team that has produced a lot on set pieces, penalties also, so they have been very dangerous in all those situations and it's something that we have talked about and will be a key for us to keep that clean sheet again," said Gomez. "It's an important game on the table, but for us as a team, what is important is to keep the rhythm and win two games in a row, which we haven't been able to do this season."

FC Tulsa and Phoenix Rising are currently clinging to the last two playoff spots with two months left in the season. Each team has two games in hand over all the teams above them in the Western Conference, except for Sacramento Republic FC. A win this weekend could propel either team closer to securing a home playoff spot.

For Rising, this is familiar territory. Last season, with slightly more points but still in seventh place, they made a late push as everything came together in time for the postseason. They ultimately finished as the USL Championship playoff winners. With renewed confidence from their recent goal, Rising has everything left to play for this season.

When these two teams met in the late-spring, forwards Remi Cabral and Dariusz Formella combined for three goals in a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw that saw Rising midfielder Emil Cuello receive a straight red card after a tackle in the 61st minute. All three of FC Tulsa's goals in that match came from corner kicks.

