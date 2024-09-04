Academy Starts 10th Season with Strong Showing in First Tournament of the Year

With the start of the 2024/25 MLS NEXT season this weekend, the Republic FC Youth Academy will celebrate its 10th year. Six squads will represent the Indomitable Club in the country's top youth division, while the U19s will also play in USL Academy.

As the only youth amateur to pro pathway in Sacramento, the academy has always drawn the region's top players, and this year is sure to be no different as the club continues to represent the Indomitable City in league play and on the national stage.

"We're excited to get the season underway," said Republic FC Academy Director Eder Quintanilla. "In our first nine years, we've already achieved so much success as a club and as a soccer community. We're looking forward to continuing that tradition this year, helping our players to reach their full potential on and off the field."

2023/24 Recap

Republic FC was one of the top youth clubs in the country last season, with all teams combining for an overall record of 127 wins, 13 losses, and 20 draws in MLS NEXT play. The U15, U16, and U17 all claimed the Northwest Division title in their respective age groups, making Sacramento one of just six clubs to secure three division titles and punching their ticket to the MLS NEXT Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

The younger teams closed out their seasons by lifting the U13 and U14 trophies at the Copa Rayados tournament in Las Vegas.

A Strong Start

All six squads got their first taste of competition in the National Premier Cup over the weekend, among a field of teams representing clubs from MLS, Liga MX, and more, combining for a 18-4-2 record and two trophies.

The U16s went undefeated on the weekend and did not allow a single goal through five games, with goalkeeper Angel Ramirez coming up huge with a penalty save in the final. With new academy coach Juan Aguilar at the helm, the U19 squad posted a perfect 5-0-0 record. 17-year-old Blake Willey joined the team for the weekend and led the squad with three goals and four assists, while Da'vian Kimbrough added three assists and the game-winning score. This will be the second year that the 14-year-old will play with the club's oldest academy team.

The Season Ahead

This year, the club will feature youth squads in the same age groups as last year - U13, U14, U15, U16, and U17. After skipping a season, the club will field a U19 team to compete in both MLS NEXT and USL Academy, the United Soccer League's top youth competition.

The schedule is filled with big matches against opponents from across the country, most notably Real Salt Lake (Nov. 2), and Seattle Sounders (Jan. 25), and San Jose Earthquakes (Feb. 23). Last year, the Indomitable Club earned four wins over the MLS clubs, going unbeaten against both the Quakes and Sounders.

Select high-potential players may get experience with the first team as well, including invitations to training camp and possibly even USL Championship competition through USL Academy Contracts. Last year, the league introduced a new rule that allows clubs to include two players under the age of 18 in their gameday roster, above the standard 18-man squad that has been used in previous seasons. This has led to 15 roster selections for Academy players so far in the 2024 season.

Club Leadership

Republic FC's coaching staff remains a key to its long-standing success. Academy Director Eder Quintanilla is back for his fifth season with the club and will coach the U20 squad in USL Academy action. He is joined by two returning coaches from the 2023 season: Brian Willey, who has been with the academy since its inception in 2015, will coach the U13s, while David Jimenez leads the U15 and U16 squads after serving in a variety of roles in the club.

In May, the club announced the addition of Juan Aguilar and Axel Duarte, who will coach the U17 & U19 and U14 teams, respectively. The technical staff is rounded out by Strength & Conditioning Coach Oscar Galvan and Academy Operations Manager Ben Kamm.

The club's academy continues to attract and develop the top coaches in youth and professional soccer. Most recently, U.S. Soccer announced Mikey Varas as the Interim Head Coach for the U.S. Men's National Team. Varas spent time with Republic FC in the 2016/17 season. Others include Republic FC First Team Head Coach Mark Briggs and Las Vegas Lights FC Head Coach Dennis Sanchez, who have both previously served as Academy Director.

The MLS NEXT season kicks off this weekend as all six of Republic FC's youth sides face off with Sacramento United. On Sunday, the U19s will match up against Academica in USL Academy.

