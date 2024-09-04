Oakland Roots SC Agree to Terminate the Contract of Bryan Tamacas at Player's Request

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of defender Bryan Tamacas at his request. The club has granted his request to return home to recover from his injury. Oakland Roots SC has assisted with all medical procedures related to Tamacas' recent injury and will continue to support him throughout his recovery.

"This was a difficult decision to make and I want to first thank the club and the staff for allowing me this space to be able to heal at home," said Tamacas. "This request came from myself to the staff and it is very special that the club listened to what I have going on and allowed me this opportunity."

"Bryan is a top player and an even better person. We have been very fortunate to have worked with a player of his caliber and he has helped grow our club both on and off the field. We are very thankful for his time with our organization. With that being said, sometimes there are bigger things in life that take precedence, and here at Oakland Roots we will always put the human first," said Roots Director of Player Personnel, Nana Attakora. "We will continue to support Bryan both as a player and person and wish him all the best as he recuperates."

Once a Roots Player always a Roots Player. Thank you for your time in Oakland, Bryan.

