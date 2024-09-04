A Boyhood Dream Come True

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Around the world, billions of people watch international soccer every year and dream of being on the global stage. For players like Jojea Kwizera, the honor of a lifetime to live out a childhood dream is now a reality.

The Rhode Island FC midfielder will have the privilege of representing the Rwandan Football Federation Men's National Team when the country enters into the first two of six 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches beginning on Sept. 4. The moment to represent his country, along with each and every Rwandan who had the same dream as him, is not one he takes lightly.

"It is an awesome opportunity," said Kwizera. "It is always an honor to get called up to the national team, especially for these types of matches. It is just so exciting and a dream come true. As a kid, it's these types of moments that you're chasing and I'm always grateful for them. It is what I dreamed of and I never thought those dreams would come true."

International matches bring plenty of eyes on the beautiful game as fans want to see the best of the best of each country compete against one another on the sport's biggest stage. With all of that added attention, Kwizera recognizes that not only is he representing his nation, but he is also representing Rhode Island FC on a continental scale.

"It is awesome to have that privilege," said Kwizera. "It helps to bring more eyes on a global level to Rhode Island FC. International games are really cool as a player, and with this being our first year out as a club, not a lot of guys have had this opportunity yet. So, this is really special for me and hopefully other guys on the squad will get the chance."

As momentous as it is to represent his country on the international stage, it will not be Kwizera's first time. The midfielder's first opportunity to wear The Wasps colors came in June, during the Confederation of African Football's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches, where he had his own adventure just getting there.

"I had some issues with my visa and I was stuck in Belgium for a while," said Kwizera. "When I got to Benin, it was a Tuesday morning and our first match was that Wednesday. I had one day to get to know everybody and I had one practice before the first match. The guys and I played card games and built relationships and they were all just really welcoming. Luckily, it was not too difficult to pick up on our coach's plan. He really wanted us to go out and enjoy the moment."

Despite the initial setback, Kwizera was able to understand the gameplan and play his style quickly, as he was the one to score the match-winner in the squad's second qualifier match against Lesotho.

"When I first scored the goal, and in that moment, I was just really excited to give us the lead," said Kwizera. "We were working really hard, and when it finally came, it was a perfect team goal. I just happened to be the one who finished the play, but I was so happy to finally get a goal and the breakthrough."

From an in-match perspective, Kwizera's goal had a major impact in the moment, giving his country the victory. However, on a wider scale, the lone goal impacted an entire nation and gave hope to millions, inspiring the next generation to achieve the same dream he had growing up.

"Now that time has passed, I see what it meant to myself and the entire country," said Kwizera. "It was amazing. I had an opportunity to return to Rwanda after those qualifiers, and the love that the people gave me and the joy that they felt was really nothing like I ever felt before. I can't imagine how it all happened, but this country lives and breathes football. For me, I've scored a goal before, I know how a goal typically feels. However, I didn't realize how big of a deal it was. It was a dream come true."

Kwizera and his teammates were able to bring pride and joy to the millions of Rwandans across the country with the win, but the nation's greatest achievement remains inches away. If The Wasps finish top of their group when World Cup qualification concludes in Oct. 2025, the country would automatically qualify for its first-ever FIFA World Cup.

"To be honest, I don't know what I would say," said Kwizera. "It would be so surreal as a soccer player. You fall in love with this beautiful sport during the World Cup. You see the biggest stars and the biggest moments happen. To have that chance, you never know what could happen. Even to make it just into the initial group stage would be a dream come true for not just myself, but the entire country and every child watching at home with that dream."

Kwizera and the Rwandan National Team begin their journey towards qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. ET when they face Libya in the first qualifying match at Tripoli International Stadium. The Wasps wrap up their international window on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. ET against Nigeria at Amahoro National Stadium.

Up next for Rhode Island FC, the club will hit the road for the first of a two-match road trip at Pittsburgh RIverhounds SC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the match on NESN and ESPN+, or join in rooting on the Ocean State club at the Official RIFC Watch Party at Wes' Rib House in Providence. Following its second-straight away match at Orange County SC on Sept. 14 (10 p.m. ET), RIFC returns home on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome FC Tulsa to Beirne Stadium. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.