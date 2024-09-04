Match Preview: Republic FC at Charleston Battery

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This Saturday, Republic FC heads East to face off with Charleston Battery. It's the final interconference match for the Indomitable Club this year, featuring two of the top teams in the league that are both looking to rise to the top spot in their respective conferences.

At a Glance: #CHSvSAC

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff 4:30 p.m. PT

Patriots Point (Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina)

Watch in English and Spanish on FOX40, FOX40.com, and on ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

Sacramento is heading into the match from a bye week. The club was last in action against San Antonio FC on August 24, with a dominant defensive performance and unrelenting high press that resulted in 20 shots to San Antonio's two. Russell Cicerone ensured his squad took all three points in late-dramatic fashion, converting a penalty in the 87th minute.

Three-quarters of the way through the season, Republic FC continues to get contributions from the entire roster. Substitutes have accounted for one-third of the club's goals, while 12 have been scored in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Despite seeing no action last week, Republic FC continues to hold onto second place in the Western Conference table - seven points back from New Mexico United and with a game in hand.

Know Your Opponent

Charleston Battery sits in second place in its own battle for the top of the Eastern Conference table and the Players Shield, just three behind Louisville City FC. The Battery recently saw success against San Antonio as well, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw. After conceding first, Charleston fought back to score the equalizer as Juan David Torres sent his free kick to the upper 90 from 30 yards out.

The club has made league headlines for its high-powered offense, led by Nick Markanich. The 24-year-old has seen a breakout season and is in command of the Golden Boot race with 24 goals, while also adding five assists. Earlier last week, it was announced that Markanich will transfer to CD Castellón of LaLiga2 at the end of the season. Between the sticks, former Republic FC goalkeeper Adam Grinwis has led Charleston to lead the league with 13 clean sheets, and 25 goals conceded, second only to Republic FC with 20.

Charleston will be without captain Leland Archer over the weekend, as the defender joins the Trinidad and Tobago national team for upcoming international window.

Match Notes

This is the first time that Republic FC and Charleston Battery have met at Patriots Point since 2022, when Sacramento earned a 4-0 win. Last season, each team took a point in a 1-1 draw at Heart Health Park.

Charleston has made Patriots Point a fortress in 2024, going unbeaten in all but one match, a 2-1 loss against El Paso in May. Since then the club has won six of seven home games, outscoring opponents 23 to 3. Meanwhile, Republic FC has held strong on the road with six wins, four draws, and just one loss - including four undefeated results in five contests against Eastern Conference teams.

Republic FC midfielder Justin Portillo made his professional debut with Charleston in 2014 where he played four seasons, scoring 19 goals and adding 10 assists in 113 total appearances.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.