Saltdogs and Explorers Game One Postponed

June 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Due to the inclement weather in the Lincoln area, tonight's scheduled game versus the Sioux City Explorers has been postponed.

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19th with the first game starting at 5:05 PM. Both games will consist of 7 innings and tickets from tonight's game are valid for both games tomorrow, but must be redeemed at the box office for a ticket dated for Wednesday, June 19th.

In the event fans are unable to attend tomorrow's games, tickets may be exchanged at the box office for any remaining regular season game during the 2024 season.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

