The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) and MOBILEMONEY are pleased to announce a league wide partnership, naming the company the official cashless payment solutions provider to the league and its member clubs.

MOBILEMONEY provides full-service cashless programs including kiosks, software, installation, and back-end administrative support. MOBILEMONEY's financial technologies serve a wide variety of markets including convenience stores, special events, large venues, gaming facilities, hospitality, and small businesses throughout the country. Their experience and client base clearly demonstrate a commitment to specialized niche markets.

"The American Association is proud to collaborate with a first-class operation such as MOBILEMONEY. This strategic partnership brings us new innovations surrounding cashless payments that we seek as a league," said American Association Commissioner, Joshua Schaub.

Larry Dunnwald, CEO of MOBILEMONEY, added, "I am excited about our partnership with the American Association. They clearly understand the need to provide today's consumers with financial flexibility and accessibility. The growth of this program demonstrates the demand for our cashless solutions. Partnering with the American Association will support the shift to digital payments, while generating positive experiences for the Association and their fan base."

