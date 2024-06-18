Explorers Add Two Arms and a Catcher

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers spent the off day in Sioux City but announced before the team departed for Lincoln Tuesday that the club has signed catcher Will Busch and activated right-handed pitchers Santiago Florez and Pedro Gonzalez from the visa reserve list. All three players will be active tonight when the X's open a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. To make room on the roster, the club released catcher Dwight Childs and released RHP Jacob Gilliand. Gilliand was claimed on waivers by Cleburne.

Will Busch is a true rookie who just wrapped up his final season of college baseball at North Dakota State University. The New Prague, Minnesota native played four seasons for the Bison, hitting .250 for his career with four home runs and 62 RBI. Busch started at least 25 games every season at North Dakota State. This past season he hit at a .339 clip while knocking nine doubles and three homers in his 49 appearances. During his junior season in 2023, he started 36 of his 39 games, earning a .251 batting average and .726 OPS.

2022 was a breakout season for Busch, starting 29 of his 30 games for the Bison. Through the year, he posted a .287 batting average and .794 OPS while defensively putting up a .991 fielding percentage. Of his 31 hits that season, 10 of them were extra-base hits, including two dingers. He was named to the All-Summit League Second Team that season with eight multi-hit efforts.

Santiago Florez was signed on January 31 during the winter hot-stove season and comes to Sioux City after spending six seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Florez spent the 2023 season with high-A Greensboro in the South Atlantic League. He appeared in 37 games out of the pen, finishing fourth in appearances for the club. Florez pitched in 40.2 innings with 40 strikeouts and a 7.08 ERA with a 5-2 record all in relief for Greensboro.

The X's signed Pedro Gonzalez on December 12, 2023, after spending six seasons with the Washington Nationals organization. Gonzalez would compile an 18-23 record in 297.2 innings with a 5.02 ERA, reaching High-A in the Nationals system. In 2023, with Fredericksburg in the Carolina League, the right-hander went 8-3 in 34 games, working all in relief for the Nationals. He posted a 4.32 ERA in 73 career high innings with 50 strikeouts, walking 20 with a 1.384 WHIP. Gonzalez would pick up two saves while finishing eight games for the club.

The Explorers open a three-game series tonight against the Lincoln Saltdogs with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

