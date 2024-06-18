Major Midwest Weather Postpones Series Opener

Lincoln, Neb. - The Sioux City Explorers arrived in Lincoln this afternoon set to open a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs, but major Midwest weather has forced the postponement of the game scheduled for tonight. The two teams will open the series tomorrow night, playing two seven-inning games as part of a doubleheader Wednesday night, June 19, with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m.

The Explorers will send out LHP Jared Wetherbee (2-2, 4.85) in game 1 to face RHP Gunnar Groen (0-0, 0.00) for the Saltdogs. In the night cap it will be RHP Braunny Munoz (3-1, 5.15) for Sioux City while RHP Zach Keenan (2-3, 6.36) will get the nod for Lincoln. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

The Explorers will wrap up the series Thursday night, June 20 in Lincoln then return home for a three-game weekend set with the Sioux Falls Canaries, June 21-23. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

