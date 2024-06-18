Peyton Long Goes Seven Scoreless, 'Cats Outlast Goldeyes 1-0

(Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) The RailCats were back in the Great North for a series opener against an old rival, the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Goldeyes, coming off a series sweep of the Sioux City Explorers, and winning eight of their last 10 games. The RailCats looked to slow down their momentum with starting pitcher, Peyton Long.

Landen Bourassa, the starter for the Goldeyes, retired the first 18 batters he faced. In the top of the seventh, Chad Smith hustled himself into a double after he became the first 'Cats to get on board. He would get moved to third after a bunt from Gio Diaz, and with a 3-2 count and two outs, Del Valle singled into center and the RailCats took a 1-0 advantage.

Peyton Long went seven scoreless innings, scattered three hits, struck out three, and for the second time in a row he didn't walk a batter. Josh Smith tossed a scoreless frame and bridged it to Nate Alexander. Alexander left no drama, and the side was retired to give the RailCats the 1-0 win.

The 'Cats pitching staff in the last 18 innings they've only surrendered one run in the last two games. Giving the RailCats back-to-back wins to improve to 12-23 on the year. The series continues tomorrow at 6:30 PM, Tai Tiedemann goes for the RailCats to win the series a day early.

