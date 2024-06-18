Goldeyes Fall to RailCats Despite Bourassa's Spectacular Start

WINNIPEG, MB - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (12-23) won a pitchers' duel Tuesday evening, defeating the Winnipeg Goldeyes 1-0 at Blue Cross Park.

Landen Bourassa (L, 2-3) started for the Goldeyes (19-16) and took a perfect game into the seventh inning when right fielder Chad Smith led off with a double to right field. Smith fouled off five straight pitches before winning what was an 11-pitch battle with Bourassa. Three batters later, centre fielder Francisco Del Valle singled up the middle to bring in Smith with the game's only run.

Bourassa worked eight innings and surrendered just the two hits while striking out four. Tuesday's loss marked the third time this season the Lethbridge, Alberta native has been on the short end of a 1-0 score.

RailCats' starter Peyton Long (W, 1-3) pitched seven innings and allowed three hits. He struck out three batters. Nate Alexander (S, 2) retired the Goldeyes in order in the bottom of the ninth.

"I don't know if Landen could have pitched any better," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. "The two hits he gave up just happened to be in the same inning and they found a way to get a run across. It's really unfortunate because he has two complete games and an eight-inning performance in his last three starts and he's lost two of those."

Earlier in the day, the Goldeyes announced that right-handed reliever Justin Courtney's contract had been transferred to the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican Baseball League. Courtney appeared in 14 games for Winnipeg and had 1-0 win-loss record with five saves and a 2.03 earned run average. He struck out 30 batters in 17.2 innings.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT with Colton Eastman (2-5, 5.44 ERA) starting for Winnipeg. Gary SouthShore will send fellow righty Tai Tiedemann (1-4, 5.75 ERA) to the mound.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

