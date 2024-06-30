Salon's Three-Hit Day Leads to 7-3 Win

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies scored seven behind three Dionmy Salon hits in a 7-3 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark. The win gave Columbia five of six wins over Kannapolis on the week.

Dionmy Salon got the scoring started Sunday afternoon. The Fireflies backstop punched a single through the right side after Austin Charles reached on an error to put Columbia in front 1-0. The single gave Salon his longest hitting streak of the season, a nine-game stretch that started June 9.

Salon finished the game 3-3 with two RBI as he led the way for Columbia's offense over the weekend.

After Diego Guzman grounded into a double play, Lizandro Rodriguez reset the table with a two bagger. Next, Aldrin Lucas drew a walk and both players came around on a Brennon McNair triple to right to make Columbia's lead 3-0.

Mauricio Veliz worked a pair of innings while allowing one run in his return to the hill. After that, Ismael Michel (W, 1-0) went a pair of innings while allowing a single run to get the ball to Ethan Bosacker (S, 1). The righty worked five innings while allowing a single run to keep Kannapolis at bay.

The Fireflies added a run in the sixth. With runners on the corners, Mark McLaughlin tossed a wild pitch, allowing Salon to score to double Columbia's lead to 4-2. In the seventh, Erick Torres got a lead-off single to lead-off the frame. He came around on a throwing error to add to Columbia's lead. Later, Salon singled and brought Derlin Figueroa around to make the score 6-2.

Figueroa got another single that plated Torres in the top of the ninth. After an error from right fielder George Wolkow, Columbia had a 7-3 lead heading into the final frame.

Kannapolis got on the board when Mauricio Veliz hit a batter with a pitch with the bases loaded in the second. Veliz went a pair of innings in his first start since June 17, allowing just the one run to score.

Mikey Kane slapped a lead-off homer in the fourth to make it a 3-2 game. His fourth homer of the year put the Cannon Ballers as close as they got to victory Sunday. The Cannon Ballers added one more run in the bottom of the eighth.

Columbia kicks off a series with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin (1-1, 3.00 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Augusta has yet to name their starters.

