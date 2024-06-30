Shorebirds Hold off Wood Ducks in Series Finale

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-45) defeated the Down East Wood Ducks (38-36) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 3-1.

Stiven Acevedo started the scoring in the second inning as he sent his fifth home run of the year over the left-field wall to make it 1-0 Shorebirds.

The lead extended to 2-0 in the third on a two-out, run-scoring double by Aron Estrada to plate Cole Urman, Estrada's 34th RBI of the season.

Delmarva got another excellent start as Jacob Cravey fired four, no-hit innings for the Shorebirds, matching his career-high with seven strikeouts.

In the fifth, Maikol Hernandez grounded into a double play, but with nobody out, Kevin Guerrero scored from third base to make it a 3-0 advantage for the Shorebirds.

After being no-hit through the first six innings, Down East collected their first hit and run of the game as Marcos Torres tripled to score JoJo Blackmon, trimming Delmarva's lead to 3-1.

Issac Solano entered with two outs in the seventh and recorded the final out to keep it a two-run game. He would record the next six outs for the Shorebirds to complete a 3-1 win, notching his second save of the week.

Randy Berigüete (4-0) picked up the win in relief with two scoreless innings, with Issac Solano (3) earning his third save. Starting pitcher, Kolton Curtis (3-4) was saddled with the loss for the Wood Ducks.

The Shorebirds look to continue the momentum from their series win as they begin a new series against the Fredericksburg Nationals on Monday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

