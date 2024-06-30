Kern Slugs, Pitching Shoves in 2-0 Series Finale

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Kade Kern provided all the offense either side would need, driving home runs in the first and sixth frames to propel the GreenJackets to a 2-0 win in the series finale against the Charleston RiverDogs.

The fans that braved the extreme heat were treated to an immediate treat, as rehabbing big leaguer Ian Anderson got the start as he continues his path back from Tommy John Surgery. Anderson worked an effective and efficient three innings, scattering a variety of weak contact. The World Series champion allowed a hit, a walk, and a strikeout in 3 innings without a run crossing, satisfying the many onlookers before departing to a standing ovation.

Augusta's offense got going quickly against Santiago Suarez, posting a run in the 1st before the RiverDogs' leader in innings pitched fully settled in. Will Verdung extended his on-base streak to 24 straight games with a two out double, then came around to score one batter later as Kade Kern continued his strong finish to June with an RBI base hit to put the GreenJackets in front first.

After the 1st, Santiago found his rhythm and begun to dice up the Augusta offense, seeing weak contact early in counts to keep his pitch total low and allow him to work deeper into the ballgame. Anderson's departure sent piggyback arm Adam Shoemaker to the mound, and while his innings were less clean, they were equally effective in keeping Charleston off the scoreboard. Shoemaker scattered two hits and three walks as he tied his season high with four innings, stranding four men to keep the shutout intact.

The GreenJackets would scoop up their second and final run of the afternoon in the 6th, as it was once again Kade Kern coming through. The righty turned on an inside cutter and roped it down the right field line, for what was originally called a double off the fence just inside the pole. After quick umpire deliberation, the call was correctly changed to a home run, Kern's 5th of the year and 3rd in the last 7 days.

Isaac Gallegos took the ball in the 8th, his second appearance of the season after missing over two months due to injury. Gallegos went hitless through the 8th and 9th, earning his first professional save and completing the 6th shutout of the year for the GreenJackets. Both sides take three wins on the week, and head into the next series of games without an off day. Augusta heads to Columbia for a 3-game set with the Fireflies, while Charleston travels to Pelicans Ballpark for 3 games with Myrtle Beach.

