RiverDogs Blanked in Series Finale, Settle for Split

June 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs battery talks on the mound

(Charleston RiverDogs)

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday afternoon at SRP Park. The RiverDogs collected just three hits as they split the series down the middle with the GreenJackets. Kade Kern drove in both runs for Augusta.

The GreenJackets (4-5, 31-43) jumped on RiverDogs starter Santiago Suarez in the bottom of the first, scoring with two outs. Will Verdung snuck a double inside the first base bag to put himself in scoring position. He raced home on Kern's RBI single in the next at-bat.

Kern doubled the lead with one swing in the sixth. Suarez retired the first two hitters of the frame before Kern blasted his second home run of the week and fifth of the season just inside the left field foul pole to put the final run of the day on the board.

Santiago Suarez worked a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing just two runs, despite taking his fifth loss of the season. He struck out four and issued a lone walk. Will Stevens pitched the eighth, putting up a scoreless frame despite three walks.

Rehabbing Atlanta Braves hurler Ian Anderson worked the first 3.0 innings for the GreenJackets. Adam Shoemaker earned the win by following with 4.0 relief innings. Isaac Gallegos earned his first save with Augusta by tossing the eighth and ninth.

Angel Mateo provided two of the three RiverDogs (4-5, 31-43) hits on the day, including his 17th double of the season. Kern went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI for Augusta. Harry Owen added two hits of his own.

The RiverDogs will travel to Myrtle Beach to begin the second half of the road trip against the Pelicans on Monday night. RHP Engert Garcia (1-4, 4.17) will start the first game of the series for Charleston. RHP Juan Bello (1-2, 3.99) is scheduled to counter for Myrtle Beach. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

