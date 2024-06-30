Dominate Bullpen Effort Leads Lynchburg Past Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Lynchburg bullpen covered the final six inning of Sunday's game at Five County Stadium and did not yield a run as the Hillcats earned a series split, beating the Carolina Mudcats 4-2.

Lynchburg (42-33 overall, 5-4 second half) took the lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run home run by Wuilfredo Antunez, his fifth of the year to make it 2-0.

Carolina (46-28 overall, 5-4 second half) scored in their half of the first inning as Daniel Guilarte guided a double down the right field line before advancing to third and later scoring on back-to-back wild pitches.

The Hillcats added a run in in the second thanks to a solo home run from Rafael Ramirez Jr., his third long ball of the campaign which gave Lynchburg a 3-1 advantage. The Mudcats would tack on a run in the bottom half as Stachell Norman delivered an RBI single which pulled Carolina to within a run a 3-2 but that would be as close as they would get.

Jack Jasiak (W, 6-3) came out in the fourth inning and was dominate allowing just two hits over his four innings of work.

Lynchburg added an insurance run in the sixth on a bases loaded walk for the final 4-2 margin.

Kendeglys Virguez (S, 1) pitched a pair of scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to finish off the game and propel the Hillcats to a series split.

Carolina returns to action on Monday night as they visit the Down East Wood Ducks with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats return home for Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 when they host Down East.

