Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: 7.1-7.4

June 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies are coming back to Segra Park in their quest for a second-half playoff berth. After finishing second in the South Division of the Carolina League in the first half, Columbia is coming out of the gates strong to half number two near the top of the division. They'll play a vital split series against the GreenJackets for Independence Day week with the first three games scheduled at Segra Park.

Ticket Links and Game Times:

Monday, July 1: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Tuesday, July 2: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, July 3: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 6:05 pm

Thursday, July 4: Fireworks with the Philharmonic: 8:00 pm

Margarita Monday with Nine Innings of Giving: We have a special Monday night game at Segra Park to kick-off Independence Day week. We'll start things off with $6 margaritas and $2 tacos available at concessions stands in center field and we'll also play as our food identity, The Carolina Grits. In addition to that, we'll be giving away tons of great prizes to some fans in attendance. Some of those prizes include a LEGO Millenium Falcon, air pods and a pair of Beats headphones.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Colonial Life Insurance: It's almost time for your favorite summer holiday, but we wouldn't be able to celebrate our Independence Day without the members of the US Military. Tonight, Join the Columbia Fireflies as we honor active duty and veterans of the Military for Miitary Appreciation Night presented by Colonial Life Insurance. It's also a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where fans can have $2 hot dogs, fountain sodas, popcorn and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Independence Day Celebration presented by CVETS: This marks the start of your favorite Summer Holiday at Segra Park! Join us for an Independence Day Celebration, presented by CVETS as the Fireflies take on the Augusta GreenJackets. We'll have a special pregame happy hour with $4 16 oz Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra from gates open at 4:30 to first pitch at 6 pm and a hoppy hour with half priced bounce passes in the SCU kids zone. No Independence Day would be complete without a phenomenal post-game fireworks show! Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Fireworks with the Philharmonic Presented by Prisma Health: The party isn't over at Segra Park to Celebrate our nation's independence. Join us for our fourth-annual Fireworks with the Phil, Presented by Prisma Health. Tickets start at just $10 to hear your favorite fourth of July hits performed by the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra beginning at 8 pm and the evening will end with a massive fireworks show! You can also enjoy happy and hoppy hour from when gates open at 6:30 to the beginning of the concert. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Scouting the Opponent

The Augusta GreenJackets have had some trouble during the 2024 season. The club is last in batting average in the Carolina League, hitting .200 heading into this weekend's slate of games. The next-worst average for a team belongs to the Charleston RiverDogs, who are hitting .215 this year. The Atlanta Braves affiliate is middle of the pack in ERA, notching a 3.97 mark this season, ranking seventh in the circuit. The club is led by Atlanta's 17th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, Adam Maier. Maier is 2-4 this year with a 4.53 ERA. The 22-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. 18-year-old outfielder Isaiah Drake has been getting his feet wet in the Carolina League as well. He's hitting .169 in 41 games with the GreenJackets in his first full professional season. Finally, Garrett Baumann has been the class of Augusta. The righty is 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts. He has 44 punchouts in 59 innings and has held a 1.10 WHIP this year.

