Saints Drop Tight Game to Bucs

November 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-6-0-0, 28 pts) comeback-bid fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers (7-10-1-0, 15 pts) on Saturday night.

The Saints scored first just 2:50 into the first period on Saturday with Josh Giuliani's fifth goal in the last eight games. Teddy Merrill and Matthew Desiderio earned their first of two points in the game with assists on the goal.

Less than two minutes later, however, Des Moines answered with Jack Kernan tying the game. The goal started a stretch of three unanswered goals by Des Moines. Andrew Clarke scored 46 seconds after Kernan's power-play goal before Peyton Blair scored his first of two with 9:03 left in the first.

The Saints bounced back in the second period, led by Michael Barron. Barron scored his ninth of the season at 5:31 before scoring his 10th on a penalty shot with 2:07 left in the frame. Again, Des Moines answered quickly with Ryan Seelinger scoring 49 seconds later.

An early third-period goal put the Bucs up 5-3 before Dubuque's late push to try and tie the game. Desiderio notched his fifth goal of the season on a power-play goal from Merrill and Colin Frank.

A late penalty on the Saints put Dubuque on its fifth penalty kill of the night with three minutes left and finished their fourth kill before pulling Jan Špunar in the last minute. Dubuque could not find the tying goal late.

Špunar stopped 14 of 16 shots in relief of Liam Beerman in his fourth loss of the season.

Dubuque is back in action on Friday night on the road in Muskegon against the Lumberjacks.

