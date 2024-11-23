Sioux Falls Stops the Streak. Take Back End of Weekend Set 2-1

MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks (12-4-2-1, 27 pts.) had won 8 straight games entering Saturday night's match up against the Sioux Falls Stampede (11-5-1-1, 24 pts.) including the first game of the weekend series. A combination goal good goaltending, lots of penalties, and lots of missed calls were the perfect recipe to help the Stampede to a 2-1 win.

Muskegon scored first at the 6:01 mark of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) carried the puck into the offensive zone half of the ice and sent a pass to the near side for Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) while on a 3-on-1 rush into the zone. Defenseman Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) recognized the opportunity and jumped in the play at the right time to receive a pass in the middle of the slot from Lawrence. Veilleux's shot beat the Sioux Falls netminder for his third goal of the season, and team leading 13th point.

The next two goals both came from the Stampede in the second period. First, former Lumberjack Sam Spehar used a quick wrister to finish off an odd man rush for the Herd just 2:27 into the middle frame.

Then, Matthew Grimes found the back of the net while on the power play with another wrist shot from the top of the far side circle. All told the Stampede were 1/3 on the man advantage while the Lumberjacks were 0/5.

Just like Friday night's game it was a goaltending duel that saw lots of shots on both ends of the ice. Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (5-2-1-1) earned the loss, but kept the Jacks in the game with 31 saves on 33 shots fired by the Herd. Aiden Wright (6-3-1-0) earned the win with a just as impressive stat line with 31 saves on 32 shots fired by the Jacks.

Next up for Muskegon is the second set of games in this 7-game home stand. The Dubuque Fighting Saints come to town for a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Final. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trinity Health Arena. For tickets and broadcast information visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

