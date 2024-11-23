Lancers Can't Finish Phantoms

November 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers concluded their weekend series with the Youngstown Phantoms Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers had lost to the Phantoms the previous night after a late Youngstown surge in the third period. The first period would have the Lancers and Youngstown play an up and down pace with the Lancers getting a plethora of chances however, Youngstown netminder Melvin Strahl would hold strong throughout the opening frame to help keep it at a scoreless tie after the first period of play.

The second period would have Youngstown jump out early with a goal from defenseman Kazimier Sobieski to put the Phantoms up 1-0. Just over two minutes later the Lancers would respond with a 2-on-0 goal from forward Hunter Ramos who would remain red hot would cash in off a feed from David Deputy to knot it up at one goal apiece. Later in the second, Lancers forward Sam Scheetz would carry the puck up the ice off a faceoff in the defensive zone. Scheetz would weave his way through the Youngstown defense before finding Tanner Morgan back-door to give Omaha the 2-1 advantage. Just seconds later, Phantoms' Michael Mesic would score with a back-door goal of his own to knot it back up at two after two.

The third period would have both teams continue to go back and forth. Mid-way through the third Phantoms forward Landan Resendes would score on an odd-man rush to give the Phantoms the 3-2 lead. Youngstown would score an empty netter to help give them a 4-2 win over the Lancers.

The Lancers are back in action Friday night in Fargo to take on the Fargo Force. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

