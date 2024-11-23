Fighting Five: Saints Host Bucs to Finish Weekend

November 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-5-0-0, 28 pts) host the Des Moines Buccaneers (6-10-1-0, 13 pts) for the second-straight week on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Familiar Foe

Dubuque is five games into a stretch in which 11 of its 13 contests are against Cowbell-Cup opponents. Saturday's contest will be the third meeting in the last four games between the Saints and the Buccaneers.

The Saints have won the first three meetings of the season, including both last weekend in a home-and-home. The Saints have scored 17 goals over the three games against Des Moines, while allowing only five goals against the Buccaneers.

2. Friday 500

The Fighting Saints earned their 500th all-time USHL victory on Friday night with a 4-3 overtime win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Dubuque is the first team since its inception in 2010-11 to reach the 500-win mark and the Saints achieved the milestone with their 61st victory over Cedar Rapids.

Dubuque's victory was their 14th of the current season, almost halfway to a 30-win season after 19 games. Over the Saints' 14 full seasons, they have secured 12 30-win campaigns.

3. Crunchtime Cornforth

Gavin Cornforth scored a third-period goal for the second-straight game that gave the Saints a lead. Cornforth scored his eighth of the season to put the Saints ahead 3-2 in the third period on Friday night after doing the same last Saturday against Des Moines.

Cornforth's go-ahead goals came after his game-winner in the third period on Nov. 1 at Lincoln. His eight tallies are tied for the team lead with Lucas Van Vliet and Michael Barron.

4. Late Life

Van Vliet's eighth of the season came in the final minute of overtime on Friday to cap a two-point night for the Saints' forward. It was the second-straight game the Saints scored in the final minute of overtime to earn a win.

Torkel Jennersjö scored last Saturday against Des Moines to finish a 4-3 win in overtime and score his second overtime-winner of the season.

5. Lost Treasure

The Bucs defeated the Chicago Steel 6-3 on Friday night at home, helped by a pair of power-play tallies. Forward Jack Kernan assisted three times in the win for the Bucs. He has two goals and seven points in his last five games entering Saturday.

Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau stopped 19 of 22 shots in his second-straight appearance as the Bucs skated past the Steel for their sixth win of the season.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

Fighting Five: Saints Host Bucs to Finish Weekend - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.