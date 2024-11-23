Lancers Come Up Short Against Phantoms

November 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers began their weekend series with the Youngstown Phantoms Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Phantoms had come into tonight's contest on a 5-game win streak as the Lancers would look to put a stop to the red-hot Phantoms.

The first period would have plenty of action with the Youngstown Phantoms starting off fast. Just 40 seconds into the opening frame Youngstown's Justin Kerr would poke one home to put the Phantoms up 1-0. Mid-way through the first period the Lancers would answer back with former Youngstown Phantom Hunter Ramos. Ramos would drive towards the Youngstown net before ripping the puck top shelf to knot up the game at one apiece. The Lancers and Phantoms would go back and forth from there, but the score would hold at 1-1 after the first.

The second period would have neither side finding the back of the cage thanks in large part to Lancers netminder Kam Hendrickson who would stand on his head throughout the middle frame.

The third period would continue to be a defensive struggle with both teams not giving an inch. Mid-way through the third period, Youngstown would score but not without controversy. Phantoms forward Ryan Rucinski collided with Kam Hendrickson while battling with Luke Baker allowing Jack Hextall to take the lead for Youngstown 2-1. Late in the third, Youngstown would score the empty netter to help propel the Phantoms to a 3-1 victory.

The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the very same Youngstown Phantoms club. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.