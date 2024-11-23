Stampede Axe Down Lumberjacks

Muskegon, M.I. - The Stampede knocked down the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the second game of the series. The 2-1 win ended Muskegon's eight-game win streak and extended the Stampede's six-game point streak. Former Lumberjack Sam Spehar netted a goal and a unique all-defenseman power play unit helped Matthew Grimes score the game-winning goal. Goaltender Aiden Wright shined in his 32-save performance.

The first period night followed a similar script to the first game of the series. The Stampede were able to record their first shot on goal in the first minute of the game, unlike last night. It was the Lumberjacks who would record the first goal, though. Nearly five minutes into the match, Muskegon got the puck past Herd goaltender Aiden Wright, but the goal was waved off. The puck did not cross the line until after the play was blown dead. The Jacks quickly responded with a good goal at 6:01 of the period. Muskegon's Xavier Veilleux scored the goal by shooting the puck over Wright's glove side. Several minutes later, the Stampede headed to their first penalty kill of the night. Alexei Vlasov was called on a double-minor for high sticking. The Herd killed the penalty and kept the Jacks at one goal. With 2:20 remaining in the period, the Stampede went on their first power play of the night. Unfortunately, the group was unable to score. After outshooting the Jacks 11-6 in the first period, the Stampede headed to the locker room with a one-goal deficit.

The second period saw pure chaos from both sides of the puck. The Stampede tied the game up just 2:27 into the period. The goal after Tai York unselfishly passed the puck over to former Lumberjack Sam Spehar who took a shot from the point to tie it up. Nearly five minutes later, the Stampede took their first of six penalties in the period. They were able to get the kill and headed to a power play of their own. As the Stampede's struggles on the power play continued, Head Coach Ryan Cruther took a different approach to the power play. With all defensemen on the ice, the Stampede recorded just their seventh power-play goal of the season. Matthew Grimes earned just his second goal of the season on a wide-open lane out front. Anthony Bongo was credited with an assist on the goal. This turned up a notch after the Stampede took the lead. At 13:06, Herd defenseman Bryce Ingles dropped the glove with Matthew Van Blaricom. Both players headed to the locker room for the rest of the period. After a lengthy review, it was determined that Van Blaricom earned a game misconduct for being the aggressor. Just two minutes later, Herd defenseman Matthew Grimes was called for a cross-check. The Herd were able to get the kill, again. Before the completion of the period, the Stampede were called for two more penalties which is an oddity for the least penalized team in the USHL. With the late call on defenseman Joe Belisle, the Stampede would have a minute and a half to kill at the beginning of the third period. With the extra penalties, the Stampede maintained their lead heading into the final frame. '

The game appeared to slow down in the third period. The Stampede started the final period with 1:34 left on a penalty kill. The group killed off the penalty, again, and maintained a perfect penalty kill percentage on the night. Muskegon continued to bring pressure throughout the period and the frustration continued to be more evident. With 8:36 remaining in the game, the Lumberjacks benched took issue with a potential missed penalty. The outburst forced the referees to take a look at the play. After another lengthy delay, it was determined that no penalty occurred. The frustration for the home team continued and at 17:28 of the third forward Drew Stewart was called for tripping. Even on a penalty kill, Muskegon continued to bring the pressure to the Herd, but several great saves by goaltender Aiden Wright secured the Stampede a 2-1 win. The win prevented the Lumberjacks from extending their eight-game win streak and extended the Stampede's point streak to six games.

Goaltender Aiden Wright earned his sixth win of the season with 32 saves. His record is now 6-3-1-0. He now holds a .899 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average.

The Stampede return home next weekend for two special games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Right after Thanksgiving, the Stampede will host the Sioux City Musketeers for a 3:05 pm Black Friday special. The Herd will debut their alternate jersey for the Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans can bring new, or gently used, stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Stampede's first goal. On Saturday, the PREMIER Center will transform into a winter wonderland as the Herd hosts the Omaha Lancers for Charlie Brown Christmas Night. Fans are encouraged to wear their best ugly sweater and to enter the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest via the Stampede's social media pages. Fans will be able to skate with the Herd after the game, also. Tickets for both games are available by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

