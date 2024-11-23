Stars Rally, Hawks Settle

November 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars used a late power play goal and a four-round shootout to draw a win from their weekend trip to Young Arena, edging the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-3 Saturday.

Waterloo had an opportunity to earn a share of first place in the Western Conference following a 3-1 victory in the weekend opener. However, Saturday's decision - coupled with a Fargo Force win against the Tri-City Storm - leaves the Hawks in third place. They skate away from the two-game set with three of four possible standings points.

It looked like Waterloo had gone ahead on a goal by Teddy Mallgrave almost four minutes into the first period, however that score was disallowed, because the Lincoln net had been knocked off its moorings. Instead, it was a different defenseman who gave the Hawks the lead late in the period. At 17:51, Reid Morich won a faceoff back to Brady Peddle. He stepped toward the high slot and let go of a dipping shot that made it through traffic and past Yan Shostak, low to the glove side.

Lincoln swung to the lead with two goals in the second period. At 1:29, Matthew Maltais tied it, coming out of the right corner to generate an initial scoring chance, then slipping in the rebound when the puck lay loose.

Jack Pechar gave the Stars the lead at 14:19, moments after a Lincoln power play had ended. Stepping into the zone, he slung the puck to the top corner from the high slot.

Dating back to the first meeting between the Hawks and Stars in October, neither team had recorded a power play goal against the other in eight periods of action, but that changed dramatically in the third. Kaeden Hawkins had the breakthrough, tying the score on special teams at 4:53. Hawkins capitalized when a Lincoln clearing attempt hit a skate, allowing him to step through the left circle before whistling a shot between the pipes.

Back on the power play two minutes later, Waterloo jumped to the lead. Grady Deering located a loose puck near the top of the Lincoln crease and swept it into an open side.

The Hawks' lead held until just 65 seconds remained, when the Stars converted a late power play. Caeden Herrington scored from the left point, tying the game with his shot to the short side.

Each team had three shots on goal in overtime. Each team then also had three unsuccessful shootout tries. Alex Pelletier had the only conversion, putting a shot by Calvin Vachon in the fourth round. Shostak made a pad save on Brendan McMorrow's bid to extend the shootout, closing out the contest.

Lincoln 0 2 1 0 - 4

Waterloo 1 0 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Peddle 1 (Morich), 17:51. Penalties-Schultz Wat (holding), 7:53; Oliver Lin (tripping), 11:40.

2nd Period-2, Lincoln, Maltais 5 (Lessard, Rombach), 1:29. 3, Lincoln, Pechar 7 (Digiulian), 14:19. Penalties-Cunningham Lin (roughing), 7:34; Kosiba Wat (roughing), 7:34; Brady Wat (interference), 12:15.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Hawkins 8 (Compton), 4:53 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Deering 5 (McMorrow, Monteiro), 6:58 (PP). 6, Lincoln, Herrington 5 (Lessard, Digiulian), 18:55 (PP). Penalties-Pechar Lin (cross checking), 4:05; Rombach Lin (head contact), 6:12; Walker Wat (holding), 9:37; Compton Wat (interference), 13:42; Lessard Lin (interference), 14:00; Schultz Wat (kneeing), 18:46.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Lincoln 1 (Pechar NG, Digiulian NG, Markonidis NG, Pelletier G), Waterloo 0 (Townsend NG, Orlowsky NG, Hawkins NG, McMorrow NG).

Shots on Goal-Lincoln 5-11-9-3-1-29. Waterloo 8-7-9-3-0-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Lincoln 1 / 5; Waterloo 2 / 4.

Goalies-Lincoln, Shostak 9-5-0-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 6-3-1-2 (28 shots-25 saves).

A-2,180

