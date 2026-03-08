Sacramento Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Freddy Kleemann and Kyle Edwards scored second-half goals to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against FC Tulsa at Heart Health Park while goalkeeper Danny Vitiello posted a three-save shutout to record a USL Championship regular season record 59th clean sheet of his career.
