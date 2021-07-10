Sac Fly Gives Travs Win in 10

North Little Rock, AR - It took a tenth inning but the Arkansas Travelers got another win, knocking off the Frisco RoughRiders 4-3 in 10 innings. Arkansas has taken four of the first five in the series. Jake Scheiner hit a sacrifice fly to score Bobby Honeyman for the win in the bottom of the 10th. Collin Kober had kept the Riders off the board in the top of the inning and stranded the automatic runner at second. Frisco had come back to tie it in the ninth after the Travs led by two after four innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco tied it on a two out single by Josh Stowers in the top of the ninth against Ray Kerr.

* With two on and one out in the bottom of the tenth, Anderson Tejeda mishandled Brian O'Keefe's groundball into the hole at short loading the bases and setting the stage for Scheiner' sac fly.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Jordan Cowan: 2-2, 2 BB, run, 2B

* RHP Devin Sweet: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* The win was the second walk-off victory of the season for the Travs.

* The teams went a combined 2-21 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

Arkansas has yet to announce a starter for the series finale on Sunday while Frisco will go with righty A.J. Alexy (3-1, 1.64). First pitch is at 2:10 and kids run the bases after the game. The contest will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

