Cardinals Fall 9-5 to Drillers, Snap 6-Game Win Streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Nick Plummer homered for the fourth time in three games in a 9-5 Springfield Cardinals loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday afternoon at Hammons Field.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Springfield that had been the team's longest since a seven-game win streak during the 2017 season.

Cardinals catcher Nick Raposo doubled and walked twice. Nick Dunn drove in a pair of runs on a sixth-inning single that pulled the Cardinals within 8-4.

Springfield trailed 6-0 after two innings and 8-1 through five before slowly chipping away at the Tulsa lead. Following Dunn's single, a Raposo walk and Delvin Perez reaching on a strikeout-passed ball, Justin Toerner had a chance to pull the Cardinals closer or even before a strikeout ended the threat.

Plummer's home run came in the eighth inning with Springfield trailing 8-4. He finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Right-hander Michael Brettell kept Springfield within striking distance, tossing 3.2 shutout, one-hit innings out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Springfield closes out its series with Tulsa on Sunday with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. and gates opening at 5:05 p.m. Sunday is a Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream for kids before the game. After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases.

