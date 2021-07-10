Hooks Fall Late to RockHounds, 5-4

CORPUS CHRISTI - A Hooks comeback attempt was thwarted by sloppy play in a 5-4 loss to the Midland RockHounds Friday at Whataburger Field.

After climbing back from a 4-1 hole, the Hooks and Hounds took a 4-4 game to the eighth inning. Brett Daniels allowed a one-out double to Devin Foyle. A wild pitch moved Foyle to third with Jeremy Eierman at bat. Eierman popped a ball in foul ground that dropped without a catch between two infielders. He then grounded a ball to third, bringing Foyle in for the go-ahead run.

The game began with Joe Perez's first Double-A home run, a solo shot off Jared Koenig.

Midland put two on in the third inning when heavy rain caused a one hour, 27-minute pause, removing both Koenig and Hooks starter Cesar Rosado from the game. Nick Hernandez took over for Rosado when play resumed and gave up a three-run homer to Logan Davidson for a 3-1 Hounds advantage.

The Hooks scratched two runs back in the fourth with two-out hits from Scott Schreiber and Ross Adolph to make it 4-3.

In the seventh, Grae Kessinger blasted the game-tying shot (5) for a 4-4 tie.

Daniels (L, 1-5) allowed just the one hit and three walks with six punch outs over 4.0 innings in relief.

The teams square off again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. with Jonathan Bermudez going for the Hooks. The first 2,000 fans at the stadium will receive a Bold Gold Fauxback jersey, courtesy of CITGO.

