'Hounds Rock Hooks Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks lost 9-0 to the Midland RockHounds Saturday night at Whataburger Field, 9-0.

Jonathan Bermudez allowed just one run and struck out seven over 5.0 innings, but surrendered a leadoff single to JJ Schwarz in the sixth. Bermudez was pulled for Tommy DeJuneas, who let things unravel.

DeJuneas loaded the bases and hit Devin Foyle with a pitch to make it 2-0. Jon Olczak was brought on and promptly gave up a bases-clearing double to Jhonny Santos.

Santos later added a two-run homer in the eighth. He finished the game 2-for-5 with 5 RBIs. Jeremy Eierman was 3-for-4 with a walk - all three hits going for doubles.

The Hooks recorded six hits, all singles.

The series finale is Sunday at 5:05 p.m. with Jimmy Endersby slated for Corpus Christi.

