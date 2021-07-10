Missions Saturday Night Game against Amarillo Postponed Due to Rain

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday night's game between the San Antonio Missions and Amarillo Sod Poodles has been canceled due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow on Sunday, July 11th.

Sunday's doubleheader will begin at 4 p.m. with the gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. There will be a brief intermission in between games.

Fans who purchased tickets for tonight's game will be allowed to attend both games on Sunday. Fans who have purchased tickets for tomorrow's originally scheduled game will be allowed to attend both games as well.

For more information regarding ticket exchange, contact the Wolff Stadium Box Office at 210-675-PARK (7275).

