Sabrina Ionescu Puts on a Masterclass in Oregon Homecoming!

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

One last game at Oregon, and Sabrina Ionescu made it COUNT!

25 PTS (17 in 2H) 3 REB 8-13 FGM 6-9 3PM

Deep triples, smooth floaters... She left it ALL out on the floor in her homecoming game!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







