Sabrina Ionescu Puts on a Masterclass in Oregon Homecoming!
May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
One last game at Oregon, and Sabrina Ionescu made it COUNT!
25 PTS (17 in 2H) 3 REB 8-13 FGM 6-9 3PM
Deep triples, smooth floaters... She left it ALL out on the floor in her homecoming game!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2025
- Connecticut Sun Expand Coverage on NBC Connecticut - Connecticut Sun
- Booking.com Named the Official Online Travel Partner of the NBA and WNBA - WNBA
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Broadcast Team - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Power up Community Impact with PG&E as Founding Partner - Golden State Valkyries
- TEGNA Expands Broadcast Distribution of Indiana Fever Games to 11 Additional Markets in the Midwest - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- New York Liberty Partners with Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin
- New York Liberty and Liberty Mutual Insurance Announce Multiyear Partnership
- New York Liberty Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
- New York Liberty Select Adja Kane No. 38 Overall in 2025 WNBA Draft
- Barclays Center Unveils New Enhancement Projects