Ryan Rua Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Starting Tonight

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced Monday that outfielder Ryan Rua is scheduled to join the Frisco RoughRiders on a Major League rehabilitation assignment tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Rua was placed on the disabled list July 28 with muscles spasms in his back. With Texas this season, he's hitting .194 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 56 games. He returns to Frisco for the first time since 2012-2013, during his days as a rising minor leaguer. In two seasons with the Riders, he hit .283 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs.

In addition to Rua's scheduled appearance, Monday's game is also a Kids Eat Free Monday at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Kids 12 & under will receive a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a Dr Pepper product or water.

The Riders are in their final five home games of the regular season, which concludes Friday, August 31. Tickets are available for all remaining games by visiting RidersBaseball.com, calling (972) 731-9200 or stopping by the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

