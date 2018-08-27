Mieses and Cards Beat Drillers Again

After hitting a game-winning grand slam the previous game, Springfield Cardinals outfielder Johan Mieses continued to hurt the Tulsa Drillers on Monday night. Mieses, who played for the Drillers last season, had three hits and three RBI on Monday, leading the Cardinals to a 5-3 win.

The loss for Tulsa reduced its first-place lead atop the North Division standings of the Texas League to 2.5 games over second-place Arkansas. The Travelers defeated Northwest Arkansas on Monday, keeping the Naturals 3.5 games behind the Drillers. Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa will open an important five game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

In Monday's defeat, the Drillers jumped out to an early lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Gavin Lux drew a leadoff walk. A couple of batters later, Jacob Scavuzzo sent a deep blast into the Busch Terrace in left field to put Tulsa on top 2-0.

The first big hit from Mieses came in the top of the third inning. A walk started the third, and Mieses followed by driving a ball over the head of centerfielder Logan Landon for a double that brought home the first Cardinals run.

After two singles in the top of the fifth, Mieses doubled to almost the exact same spot in centerfield to bring home both runners and give the Redbirds the lead. Evan Mendoza capped the inning with a single to plate Mieses, and up the Cardinals lead to 4-2.

A walk, a single and a wild pitch led to another Springfield run in the sixth, and that spelled the end of the night for starting pitcher Dustin May. Nolan Long, Andre Scrubb and Layne Somsen combined for 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in back of May.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Errol Robinson crushed his ninth home run of the season into the Busch Terrace. But the next two Drillers flew out, sealing the 5-3 defeat.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Scavuzzo is one home run shy from tying the record for Drillers career homers. The slugger has hit 48 long-balls in parts of three seasons with Tulsa.

*May notched his first professional hit in the second inning.

*The five earned runs that May gave up matches the most he has given up since joining the Drillers.

*Scrubb has now appeared in four games with Tulsa and has not allowed an earned run.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will open up their final home series of the 2018 regular season on Tuesday night when the Naturals come to town for a five-game series. First pitch at ONEOK Field is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and the probable starting pitchers will be:

NWA Scott Blewett (8-6, 4.92 ERA)

TUL Yadier Alvarez (1-2, 4.97 ERA)

